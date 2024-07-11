Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $2.39 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.40. 597,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,820. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.91.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,017. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.