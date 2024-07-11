Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $77.84 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 677,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,838,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

XOM traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,887,379. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $445.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

