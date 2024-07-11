Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ALGN traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.28. The stock had a trading volume of 249,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.42 and its 200 day moving average is $282.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

