Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 199,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 372,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,452. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Bank of America raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

