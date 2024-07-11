Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,586 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPT stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 152,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,975. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.31.

Read Our Latest Report on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.