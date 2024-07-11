Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $2.94 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.45. 114,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.38. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.