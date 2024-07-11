Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $3.15 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $127,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 421,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 483,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

