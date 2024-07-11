Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.29.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $15.94 on Thursday, hitting $434.99. 287,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.34. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $439.50. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Westwind Capital lifted its position in Medpace by 800.1% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $90,247,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 302.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 195,698 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

