Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $128.18. 2,980,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,014. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.66 billion, a PE ratio of 141.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

