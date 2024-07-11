MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

