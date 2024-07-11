Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 108.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 360,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,876 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $34.08 on Thursday, hitting $1,358.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,626. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,418.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,301.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Read Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.