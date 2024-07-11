Michael L. Baur Sells 7,798 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCSC stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.12. 152,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 173,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ScanSource by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 118,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

