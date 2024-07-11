MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 0.6%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 8,555,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,321,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

