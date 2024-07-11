MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 529,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,590 shares.The stock last traded at $43.94 and had previously closed at $43.30.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

