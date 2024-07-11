MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Down to $41.51

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.51, but opened at $40.44. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

