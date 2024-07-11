MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 95.4% in June

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 3,718,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,618. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

