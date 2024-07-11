Monero Price Tops $157.37 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $157.37 or 0.00273810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and $66.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.29 or 0.00609470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00118782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00040708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

