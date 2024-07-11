MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $361.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $246.18 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.41 and a 200-day moving average of $357.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,689 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital increased its position in MongoDB by 6,121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,931 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

