Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Given a C$0.51 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.51 price objective by Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 251.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Monument Mining Trading Up 3.6 %

CVE MMY opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. Monument Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$47.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

