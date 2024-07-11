Moon Tropica (CAH) Price Down 26% Over Last Week

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moon Tropica token can currently be bought for $6.35 or 0.00011064 BTC on major exchanges. Moon Tropica has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $122,513.10 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 7.43110604 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $158,894.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moon Tropica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the exchanges listed above.

