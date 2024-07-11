Morgan Stanley Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $71.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,425. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

