Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 949,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,749,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

