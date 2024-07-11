National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.49

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$111.49 and last traded at C$111.56, with a volume of 2232570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$110.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NA shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$114.62.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$112.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.64. The firm has a market cap of C$38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

