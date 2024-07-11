Navcoin (NAV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,118.92

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,118.92 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00081694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00023059 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010531 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

