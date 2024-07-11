Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 589.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Neoen Price Performance

Shares of NOSPF remained flat at $39.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Neoen has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

