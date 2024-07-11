Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 589.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Neoen Price Performance
Shares of NOSPF remained flat at $39.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Neoen has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.
Neoen Company Profile
