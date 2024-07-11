Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $775.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.57.

Netflix Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $677.65 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $648.59 and its 200-day moving average is $595.44. The firm has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

