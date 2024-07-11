Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Trading 8.8% Higher

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.94. 9,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 122,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGNE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Neurogene Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

