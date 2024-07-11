NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NXE has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $7.47 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.75 and a beta of 1.93.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,852,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 350,017 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,000,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

