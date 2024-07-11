NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 23,204,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 54,164,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

