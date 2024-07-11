Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.28

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.27%.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

