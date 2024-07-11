NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.78. Approximately 531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

NN Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

