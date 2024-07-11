Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Trading Down 2.3%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 43,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

