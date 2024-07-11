Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$35.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 878,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$27.53.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

