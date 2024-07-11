Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $21.79 Average PT from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after purchasing an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,243,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.5 %

NCLH opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.