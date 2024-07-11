Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 267.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 47.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 92,015,719 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

NU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 10,418,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,020,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

