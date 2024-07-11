Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Down 74.5% in June

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nukkleus Stock Down 1.4 %

NUKK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,011. Nukkleus has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.