NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 6.9%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.74. 3,860,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,708,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMR. B. Riley lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $258,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 44.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.