Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NUMG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 19,738 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.