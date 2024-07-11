NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $130.26 and last traded at $131.46. 112,430,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 469,070,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $19,988,330.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,996,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,609,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,239,590 shares of company stock worth $379,683,185. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.