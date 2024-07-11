NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,849.27 or 0.99844170 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00071184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

