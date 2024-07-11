Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Short Interest Down 59.8% in June

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NXU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 164,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. NXU has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

NXU (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

