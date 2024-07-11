NYM (NYM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One NYM token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NYM has a total market cap of $89.17 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NYM has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,804,260 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 794,804,259.651703 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.11306331 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,250,867.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

