Oasys One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $93.20 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04305278 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,864,339.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

