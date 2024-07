Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) Insider Sally Evans Acquires 61,000 Shares

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA – Get Free Report) insider Sally Evans purchased 61,000 shares of Oceania Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,940.00 ($22,256.76).

Oceania Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Oceania Healthcare

Oceania Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates various care centers and retirement villages in New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, and dementia; independent living and rental properties for retirement villages; accommodation, care, and related services to aged care residents; and support services, including administration, marketing, and operations.

