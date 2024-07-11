Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $91.60 and last traded at $92.51. Approximately 825,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,869,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.05.

Specifically, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Okta Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

