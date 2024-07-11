Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.54. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 53,197 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Olaplex Stock Up 10.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

