Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Up 2.1%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.10 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53.70 ($0.69). 149,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 265,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.67).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

