One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Shares Down 11.1%

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 746,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 170,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

One Media iP Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.39.

One Media iP Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

