ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,335. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

