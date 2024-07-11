OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading Up 11.1%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 72,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

OneSoft Solutions Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.16 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.27.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.33% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of C$2.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0117039 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

